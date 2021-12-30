'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' to release on Jan 14 on OTT

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' is the second instalment of the Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', which was received quite well.

The new five-episode series will feature stories of hope, determination, and personal discovery, as told through the unique perspectives of five different directors.

Reflecting on the second lockdown of the COVID pandemic that shook India, the anthology is focused on a message of hope and love amidst despair.

The second instalment of the Tamil anthology will feature director Balaji Mohan's 'Mugakavasa Mutham', featuring actors Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam, director Halitha Shameem's 'Loners', featuring actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, director Madhumita's 'Mouname Paarvayaai', featuring actress Nadiya Moidu and actor Joju George, director Richard Anthony's 'Nizhal Tharum Idham',featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai and Surya Krishna's 'The Mask', featuring Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, remarked, "The overwhelming response that we received to our first anthology encouraged us to continue creating narratives of resilience, hope, love, and above all, showcase how humanity came together to battle the crisis. We are happy to present 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa', featuring independent, cinematic voices from the Tamil industry, and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope and faith as we step foot in the new year."

--IANS

mani/kr