Putin to receive Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday

"Vaccination is a voluntary choice for everyone, a personal decision," he said at a meeting on Russia's vaccine production on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, March 23 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he planned to receive one of the country's three registered vaccines on Tuesday.

To date, 6.3 million people in Russia have received the first dose of a domestic vaccine and 4.3 million have received two jabs, Putin said, adding that the vaccine rollout is playing a significant role in curbing the pandemic.

Despite Western attempts to discredit Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, it has gained broad recognition internationally, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Putin's inoculation will not be made a public event, and he did not disclose which of the vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac, the president will receive.

