Putin urges mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines among G20 members

Moscow, Oct 31 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Group of 20 (G20) countries should solve as soon as possible the problem of mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination certificates.

Not all countries in need can obtain access to vaccines and other vital resources due to unfair competition, protectionism and a lack of mutual recognition of vaccines, Putin said through a video link at the first session of the 16th G20 Leaders' summit.