PVP to join hands with Dil Raju for the Vijay biggie?

The latest buzz in Tollywood is that PVP Cinema is likely to join hands with producer Dil Raju to bankroll Vijay's biggie with Vamshi Paidipally.

Sources say that while Dil Raju is the one who assembled the project, Vamshi has also given his word to PVP Cinema, the production house of his blockbuster film Oopiri (Thozha) in Telugu.