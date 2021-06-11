PVP to join hands with Dil Raju for the Vijay biggie?

The latest buzz in Tollywood is that PVP Cinema is likely to join hands with producer Dil Raju to bankroll Vijay's biggie with Vamshi Paidipally.
Sources say that while Dil Raju is the one who assembled the project, Vamshi has also given his word to PVP Cinema, the production house of his blockbuster film Oopiri (Thozha) in Telugu.
We hear that talks are on for PVP Cinema and Dil Raju to jointly bankroll the yet-untitled biggie. After completing Nelson's film, Vijay will begin this new film of Vamshi.
After wrapping up Vamshi's film, Vijay will begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film for Lalit's 7 Screen Studios.
Besides these films, Sri Thenandal Films and AGS Entertainment are also in the race to work with Vijay.