Pvt hospital booked for charging fees without giving a jab

Gurugram, July 6 (IANS) Following a recommendation of the district health department, an FIR has been registered against Chiranjivi Hospital located in Jharsa, Gurugram, for allegedly charging vaccination fees from beneficiaries and asking them to take the Covid jab at the government health centre.

A Gurugram resident had complained to the district health department on July 3 in connection with the incident.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr M.P. Singh in his police complaint said, till April 30, the health department provided vaccine stock to the empanelled private hospitals.

Later an order came from the state government that private hospitals will have to buy vaccines on their own and vaccinate the beneficiaries as per their schedule.

In this regard, all private hospitals were ordered to deposit the remaining stocks with the health department after administering vaccines till April 30.

Officials alleged that even as the hospital had no vaccine stock since May 1, it opened at least 53 slots on the Co-WIN portal on June 26, June 30, July 1 and July 3 at the hospital.

On July 3, the department received a complaint from a vaccine beneficiary, who alleged that the hospital showed the availability of vaccine slots on the Co-WIN portal. However, when the beneficiary reached the hospital, he was asked to take the vaccine shot at the Polyclinic of Health Department located in Sector 31.

Singh said that the hospital management was given notice in this regard, in which he could not give a satisfactory reply.

"When the hospital management was asked in this regard that from where the vaccines came, the hospital could not answer from they procured the vaccine stock, why was it not being shared with the health department? Initial investigations have shown that the hospital sent people to multiple vaccination centres in Gurugram and Aerosity near Indira Gandhi Airport located in Delhi while certificates were issued from the hospital," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the hospital management could not be contacted despite phone calls and messages.

In connection with the matter, an FIR has been registered against the hospital under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.

