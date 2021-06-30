Pvt hospitals failing to utilize vaccine supplies: Andhra CM

"The past experience and demand for the vaccine at private hospitals in AP clearly indicates that such huge quantities of vaccine cannot be utilised by private hospitals," wrote Reddy in a letter to Modi, which was shared on Tuesday night.

Amaravati/New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that private hospitals are failing to fully utilise the huge number of Covid vaccines supplied to them by the government.

He noted that similar sentiments were expressed by other states during a recent video conference by the cabinet secretary with chief secretaries on June 24.

"I recommend that the vaccine shots not lifted by the private hospitals should be procured and supplied for implementation of vaccine drive through the government channels," observed Reddy.

The chief minister said such an approach would go a long way in speeding up vaccination drive and enabling effective utilisation of the available resources to achieve complete vaccine coverage at the earliest.

"I am confident that such a decision would be immensely popular among the public and enhance the image of the Central government under your (Modi) leadership," he added.

The CM requested the PM for an early decision on this matter.

