Quarantined Fatima Sana Shaikh gets 'ghar ka khaana' from Anil Kapoor

Fatima thanked Anil on Instagram stories as she uploaded picture of the delectable spread. Tagging Kapoor, she wrote: "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana"

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Veteran star Anil Kapoor sent across some homecooked food for actress Fatima Actress Fatima, who is down with Covid and under quarantine. The actress is naturally thrilled.

Under the photo of all the food boxes from Kapoor, she wrote: "Yuummmmm".

The actress had wrapped shoot in Rajasthan for an untitled film where she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, and had shared some post-wrap photos. Kapoor was also seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of their film in Rajasthan earlier.

Fatima, who was last seen in "Ludo" and "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari" will next be seen in, "Aruvi" and "Ajeeb Dastaans" along with the untitled Anil Kapoor production film.

--IANS

