Queen Elizabeth advised to abstain from having her favourite cocktail

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth has been advised by doctors to give up on one of her favourite cocktails - a martini!



"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told Vanity Fair of the 95-year-old monarch, reported People magazine.

"It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker," added the friend, "but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

As per People magazine, the Queen has herself revealed in an earlier interview that she is not a wine aficionado.

During her 2019 visit to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany, she told the head of the institution that "I don't actually drink wine myself, but I hear it's very good."

The monarch has been known to favour a tipple of Dubonnet and gin with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice. She also is said to enjoy a bone-dry gin martini (handy since Buckingham Palace has its brand) and reportedly she also enjoys a champagne nightcap before bed.

Her son and future king Prince Charles is also known to prefer dry martini. (ANI)

