'Queenpins' makers feel film will click in India as scam stories are a hit on OTT

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) The Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste starrer "Queenpins" is all set to release in September worldwide. The comedy film is written and directed by the husband-wife team of Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet, and is about two women who mastermind a $40-million coupon scam.

Given the theme, the filmmaker duo is excited about the prospect of the film releasing in India.

"We know that India is in a phase that has seen the depiction of some of the best scams over the OTT platforms and the success of these series has been phenomenal. We take that as our welcome mat into the Indian entertainment market," they said.

The trailer of the film has garnered positive response, and Pullapilly is thrilled.

"Queenpins takes couponing to new heights and we are hopeful that it will be the kind of story that sticks with the country. We are thrilled about the response to the trailer," they said.

The film is about two women who start a multi-million dollar coupon scam and go from coping with pressure to making ends meet to flying in a private jet with their spoils. It features Paul Walter Hauser in the role of a loss prevention officer accompanied by Vince Vaughn as a US postal inspector. The two are shown teaming up to apprehend the titular "Queenpins" for masterminding a scam.

The film also stars Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Stephen Root.

