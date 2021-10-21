Quentin Tarantino hints that he could direct 'Kill Bill 3'

Speaking about the possibility at the Rome Film Festival, where he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, Tarantino said: "Why not?"

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said that he has "no idea" what his next project will be but hinted that he could make another 'Kill Bill' movie.

The filmmaker also explained that he is keen to delve into comedy as he described an unspecified Spaghetti Western project that he is planning, although he suggested that it might not be a film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Tarantino said: "It's not like my next movie. It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing - and I'm not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."

The 58-year-old director, whose previous credits include 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Pulp Fiction', continued: "I'm looking forward to shooting that (thing) because it's going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody's speaking a different language.

"The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language."

Tarantino also discussed how he decided to become a director when he realised his passion for film while doing acting classes.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' helmer said: "I realised that, not only did I love movies more than other kids in the class. But I cared about them, whereas I think they only cared about themselves. And the reason why is that I loved movies too much to be an actor.

"I didn't just want to appear in them: I wanted the movie to be my movie."

