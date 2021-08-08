Quentin Tarantino reveals he vowed as a kid never to share film proceeds with mom

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): The Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently disclosed that as a kid he vowed to never share a penny of his movie-making fortune with his mother because she allegedly did not support his film career.



According to Page Six, Quentin appeared in an interview with 'Billions' co-creator Brian Koppelman on his acclaimed podcast, 'The Moment'.

The 58-year-old revealed that he first began writing screenplays in elementary school, but got in trouble with his teachers, who, "looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I'm doing this instead of my school work."

The director shared that he wrote a script called, 'Captain Peachfuzz and the Anchovy Bandit' when he was just 12-year-old.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' filmmaker told that he struggled academically in school, and that, "my mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability."

"She was bitching at me... about that.... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s-t is over!'" Quentin recalled.

"And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, 'OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that," he added in the interview as per Page Six.

Quentin said that his mother is still living, but added of his decision long ago to cut her out financially, "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

According to Page Six, Quentin's mother, Connie, was reportedly 16 years old when she gave birth to the legendary director in Tennessee, and they subsequently moved to Los Angeles when he was 4-years-old.

During the interview on 'The Moment', Quentin also recalled how he serendipitously cast Christophe Waltz in his 2009 blockbuster, 'Inglourious Basterds', and then "inventively had Waltz rehearse separately from the rest of the cast, including Brad Pitt, to keep the foreign actor's vast talents under wraps till cameras rolled," as per Page Six. (ANI)

