Quentin Tarantino's feels son might like 'Kill Bill' when he turns 5

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has shared that he is open to letting his 17-months old son Leo, watch his movie "Kill Bill" when he turns five or six-years-old.

"That depends on his interest. If we're judging by me, I saw a lot of stuff early on when it came out, you know, so I would imagine (early). If I had to imagine, he would probably, as a little boy, be most attracted to 'Kill Bill', anywhere between five, six, or seven," Tarantino told Deadline, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I saw 'Point Blank' when it came out in '68, when I was between 6 and 7. All the exalted New Hollywood movies, those were the movies I grew up watching, and that's a big part of what (my) next book's about. I'm writing about some of these movies from my perspective now, but I always touch on my perspective from when I first saw them."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director still owns the infamous "wagon" from "Kill Bill" but doesn't drive it when he's out with his son because it attracts too much attention.

He said: "The thing about the wagon is, whenever I drove it on the freeway, everyone recognised it's me. Everyone recognised the wagon. And then it would be a chain, because people would drive alongside me and try to talk to me. It's not a good ride for (my son). It's cool and it's fun every once in a while, to take it out for a Sunday drive. But I wouldn't run errands in it."

The director has had a "wonderful year" because he got to spend so much time with his son due to the coronavirus lockdown.

