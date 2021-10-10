R. Balki: 'Chup' is an ode to Guru Dutt

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Filmmaker R. Balki has released a motion poster of his much-awaited psychological thriller 'Chup', which he says is an ode to legendary actor and director Guru Dutt.

Balki is honouring Guru Dutt by announcing the project on his death anniversary on Sunday.

The filmmaker said: "'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."