R. Madhavan: Comedy requires artistes to have impeccable timing

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) R. Madhavan is all set to play a pulp a pulp-fiction writer in the upcoming comedy drama titled 'Decoupled'. The actor agrees the genre is not easy as it requires artistes to have impeccable timing, balance, rhythm and often a certain persona to make the audience laugh.

'Decoupled' revolves around the characters Arya and Sruthi dealing with their looming divorce by coping with the eccentricities and hassles of their high-society world.