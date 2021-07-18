R Madhavan happy to be back on sets

On Sunday, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared the latest photograph of him from the make-up room."Mumbai shoot....feels great to be back on floors," he captioned the picture.Details of the project, however, not mentioned in the post.Meanwhile, Madhavan is waiting for the release of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayan.Madhavan has also donned a directorial hat with the film, whose trailer was released in April earlier this year. (ANI)