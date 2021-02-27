R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar join 'Pawri' bandwagon

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actors R. Madhavan and Khushali Kumar, who are busy shooting for their upcoming movie Dahi Cheeni, joined the viral Pawri ho rahi hai meme bandwagon but with a spin.

In a clip Khushali posted on Instagram, the actress is heard saying: "Yeh humare director hai, yeh humara camera hai aur yeh humaari shooting ho rahi hai."