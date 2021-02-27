R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar join 'Pawri' bandwagon

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actors R. Madhavan and Khushali Kumar, who are busy shooting for their upcoming movie Dahi Cheeni, joined the viral Pawri ho rahi hai meme bandwagon but with a spin.
In a clip Khushali posted on Instagram, the actress is heard saying: "Yeh humare director hai, yeh humara camera hai aur yeh humaari shooting ho rahi hai."
"When you are with like minded people.. kaam bhi Pawri hota hai @actormaddy @kookievgulati #amitroy @q__amit@tseries.official," the actress, who will be seen playing a lawyer in the movie, wrote alongside the video.
"Dahi Cheeni" is helmed by debutant director Ashwin Neal Mani and is slated to go on floors soon.
--IANS
