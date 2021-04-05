R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan meet PM Modi to discuss 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

The '3 Idiots' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister, for which he had gone along with Nambi Narayanan, the person on whose life the movie is based on.Divulging details of his meetup, Madhavan wrote in the caption, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir."The pictures shared by the 50-year-old star showed him, Nambi, and PM Modi, sitting at a round table inside a conference room while maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Madhavan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days back, was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the nail-biting trailer of the film, which was dropped recently.From immersive background music that complemented the pace of the trailer, to some intense performances, the trailer featured it all.Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal.The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project.'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film will be presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project.Madhavan was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime. (ANI)