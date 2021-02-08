R Madhavan replies to fan saying 'you are my solar system' on Propose Day

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) R. Madhavan got a proposal from a female fan on Propose Day, February 8, and the actor replied in the affirmative, thanking her for her love.

"Haan .. haaan ... and Aur ek Haan. god bless you... thank you for the love," Madhavan tweeted on Monday evening.

The actor's tweet came in response to a fan's proposal which reads: "@ActorMadhavan There are 8 planets, 204 countries, 7 seas, 7707 islands, 7.8 Billion peoples in the world.....and I love u till death....pls plz plz accept my proposal....u are my love of this life ..my universe..my solar system..my galaxy..u are everything for me."