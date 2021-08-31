Raai Laxmi feels blessed to visit Ajmer Sharif 'Dargah'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Multi-lingual actress Raai Laxmi took time out to visit the famous Ajmer Sharif 'Dargah' as she is shooting a song for one of her upcoming projects in Rajasthan. She says such a visit to a spiritual places gives her a sense of satisfaction.

Raai said, "This is the second time that I have been blessed to visit the Ajmer Sharif 'Dargah'. I have a religious side to me and I love to visit holy and spiritual places. I believe in Ajmer Sharif 'Dargah'. I was shooting there and I wanted to go and I was so happy and blessed to have been here.