Raashi Khanna keeps promise, makes planting a sapling on birthday a tradition

Chennai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Raashi Khanna, who is busy with projects in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday kept her promise to plant a sapling on every birthday of hers.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, planted a sapling as promised by her last year.

Posting a video of her planting the sampling on social media, the actress said, "This day last year, I planted a sapling and promised to make it a birthday tradition and here I am..!