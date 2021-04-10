Raashii Khanna: Always on my toes shooting with Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupati

Panaji, April 10 (IANS) The second schedule of Raj and DK's upcoming thriller series, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati, has commenced in Goa, and cast member Raashii Khanna is excited to shoot with the filmmaker duo for a series featuring the two stars.

"Shooting for this one-of-a-kind thriller has been an absolute joyride and diving into a fresh schedule is going to be very exciting for me. The experience of being directed by Raj and DK is fantastic, and with stars such as Shahid and Vijay, I am always on my toes," said Raashii.