Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni join cast of 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is known for her work in Telugu films such as "Adanga Maru", "Tholi Prema", "Venky Mama" and Hindi film "Madras Cafe", has come on board for web series "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness".

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, "Rudra – The Edge of Darkness" is an official adaptation of the British show "Luther" which has evoked much fanfare from global audiences. An engaging and dark new take on cop stories, combined with a unique storytelling format and powerful characters will make "Rudra – The Edge of Darkness" a must-watch for fans of thrillers and crime-dramas.

Sharing her excitement, Raashii tells IANS: "I am very excited to be a part of 'Rudra – The Edge of Darkness'. It is really rare to get something that pushes you out of your comfort zone and actually challenges you as an actor and Rudra just gave me that opportunity. I am extremely elated. Looking forward to an amazing experience on set with talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni."

Adding to this, Atul says: "Digital content is dynamic and has altered the art of storytelling. 'Rudra – The Edge of Darkness' is a gripping series that will surely disrupt the genre of cop dramas in India. With Rajesh Mapuskar helming the project, it will be exciting to work on this thriller. The series also comprises a stellar cast, and I can't wait to begin filming this one."

"Rudra - The Edge of Darkness" is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC studios and is coming soon for all subscribers of Disney+Hotstar. The crime drama series also stars Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The series will go on floors by the end of July and will be shot at various locations in Mumbai.

--IANS

ym/kr