Raashii Khanna commences shooting for 'Yodha'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with 'Yodha', has started shooting for the film and has expressed gratitude to the team on her first day.

She will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming action entertainer.

Sharing a picture of the welcome note from Dharma Production, Raashii said: "Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart #day1 #Yodha".