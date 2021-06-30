Raashii Khanna starts last schedule of 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake 'Bhramam'

Kochi, June 30 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has headed off to Pondicherry to shoot for the last schedule of the Malayalam film "Bhraman". The film, a Malayalam remake of the Hindi film "Andhadhun", stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

"Shooting for 'Bhramam' has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing. I'm glad we're on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It's going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres," Raashi told IANS.