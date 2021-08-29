Rachael Leigh Cook says death of Paul Walker hit her 'hard'

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Rachael Leigh Cook, who worked with late actor Paul Walker in the 1999 movie 'She's All That', said that his death in a 2013 car crash, left her bereft.

"I remember how hard it hit me when I heard about Paul's passing because you always think that there's going to be... this is the corniest thing I've ever said... but you always think that there's going to be time to reminisce with people, the way I'm doing with you now...or the way I got to do with (Matthew Lillard)...about a time that was," she told Vanity Fair.