Rachel Brosnahan on playing CIA operative in 'The Courier'

The actress, who courted global fame with her starring role in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", essays the role of Emily, a CIA operative involved in a dangerous do or die mission in "The Courier".

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Actress Rachel Brosnahan plays a feisty female who battles not just enemies of the nation but also societal perceptions in her upcoming film "The Courier".

Brosnahan said: "I appreciated that Emily was a character who helped drive the action, and that (director) Dominic (Cooke) and (writer) Tom (O'Connor) wanted to figure out a way to include a female voice in the room, but didn't overlook the unique challenges that she would face as a woman at the time."

Talking about the nuances of Emily and her cunning ways, she added: "To get what she wants, Emily must appear non-threatening. I think Emily believes that she's the smartest person in the room or at the very least, she has something valuable to offer."

Brosnahan also spoke about the film's central theme as a reflection of what was happening in the sixties, as much as the face of global politics today.

"I think in my lifetime, the only real reference I have, and it's not even close to having nuclear weapons pointed at you, has been President Trump poking the North Korean bear since he got into office. I suddenly heard friends of mine in New York City talk about knowing where their nearest fallout shelter was."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, and Jessie Buckley, along with Brosnahan, the film will be released in India on March 19 by PVR pictures.

