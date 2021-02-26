Rachel Zegler joins cast of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Actor-singer Rachel Zegler has joined the cast of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods', the superhero sequel from New Line and DC Comics.



As per Variety, the upcoming sequel will also feature actor Zachary Levi. It is being helmed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

Peter Safran (The Safran Company) and Geoff Johns (Mad Ghost Productions) are producing the forthcoming film. Shortly after the news of her casting broke, Zegler tweeted, "I am in my key role in Shazam 2 era."

Details of Zegler's role are being kept under tight wraps. But, the star's casting is notable in terms of representation as Zegler is the second Colombian American to be cast in a DC superhero project, following actor Sasha Calle, who was announced as Supergirl in the DC Universe's upcoming film 'The Flash'.

The new film, which is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Shazam', will continue the story of Billy Baston, who can transform into a godlike superhero upon saying the magic word, "Shazam!" The lighthearted superhero film, based on the D.C. character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starred Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy.

'Shazam' received an overwhelming response and went on to make USD 365 million at the box office.

Meanwhile, Zegler has had a quick rise in the entertainment industry, after beating out 30,000 other applicants for the lead role of Maria in American film director-producer Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'West Side Story'. The musical, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to debut in December, this year. (ANI)

