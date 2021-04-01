Radha Ravi's speech against Nayanthara stirs controversy once again!

In 2019, Radha Ravi's controversial speech against Nayanthara earned the wrath of many and his party chief MK Stalin temporarily suspended him. Later, Radha Ravi resigned his membership from DMK and joined BJP. Now, Radha Ravi has once again spoken ill about Nayanthara.

"DMK temporarily suspended me after my speech against Nayanthara. To be honest, I didn't speak about her but the media hyped it bigtime and created a scene. But I don't know why DMK suspended me? Is Nayanthara your party's secretary of ideology? Why is she so important to your party? Okay, I don't care about her relationship with Udhayanidhi", said Radha Ravi.