Radhe Shyam director clarifies postponement reports!

Today morning, the film's director Radha Krishna Kumar tweeted: "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #RadheShyam".

There is a buzz that Prabhas's magnum opus romantic action drama Radhe Shyam is likely to either skip theatrical release or will be pushed from the Pongal release plans.

When a fan asked whether this tweet is to indirectly convey to fans that Radhe Shyam will be postponed to a new date, the director said: "We will directly inform you all if we take any such decision".

Pooja Hegde plays Prabhas's pair in the film. Produced by UV Creations' Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam is originally scheduled to hit the screens on January 14th, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu