'Radhe Shyam' release postponed; new date not announced

Taking to social media platforms, the makers said: "We have to postpone the release of our film 'Radhe Shyam' due to the ongoing Covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in the cinemas soon!"

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Putting an end to the speculation around the release date of the much-anticipated Prabhas-Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', the film's producers have officially announced its postponement. The film was to hit the big screen on January 14.

Apologising for the uncertainty over its release, the makers added: "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of the Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens."

The statement added: ""Radhe Shyam' is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!! 'Radhe Shyam'."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is a pan-India movie with Pooja Hedge playing the love interest of Prabhas.

