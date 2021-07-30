'Radhe Shyam' to release on January 14, 2022!

Revealing the release date, Prabhas tweeted: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!".

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's multilingual magnum opus period romantic drama Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is being produced by UV Creations. Shot in Georgia and many exotic locations across the world, Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music for this biggie in the South languages.

Besides Telugu, Radhe Shyam will also be releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It is worth mentioning that in Tamil, Vijay's Beast and Kamal Haasan's Vikram are eyeing a possible Pongal 2022 release.

In Telugu, the Prabhas starrer will clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan and Rana's multistarrer.