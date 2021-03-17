Radhika Apte didn't know if her character in 'OK Computer' was male or female

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte had no idea whether Laxmi, her character in the upcoming web series "OK Computer", was male or female at the time she was offered the role!

"When I was first offered the role of Laxmi, the makers told me that it was undecided whether my character was male or female, and I soon realised that this was also the case with the other characters. There was so much flexibility and massive room for improvisation in terms of the nuances of her character which were all explored and developed on the go. This made the entire process of portraying this character and working on this series, extremely satisfying," she said.