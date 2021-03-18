Radhika Apte finds robots 'innocent and harmless'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in the upcoming sci-fi series "OK Computer", says that although she was never interested in technology, working with robots for the show was a fun experience.

"Working with the robots was really fun, I have never really been so interested in A.I. or machines in my life and ever indulged in that idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and helpful," Radhika said.