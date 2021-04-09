Radhika blames online media for cheque bounce case and COVID19 rumours

Radhika has denied the one-year imprisonment reports in a cheque bounce case and the veteran actress has also clarified that she is not tested positive for COVID19. Radhika said that she and her husband Sarathkumar will fight the case filed by Radiance Media in higher courts.

"Thanks, everyone for the love and affection, I am not down with coronavirus, just body ache after the second vaccine. Online press are just filing rubbish about health and case. We will fight it in higher courts. I am back at work, have a good day", wrote Radhika.