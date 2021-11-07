Radhika Madan begins shoot for 'Kuttey'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of herself with the clapboard and wrote, "Back home," with a red heart emoticon.Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films in August announced their first collaboration to produce 'Kuttey', by dropping a thrilling motion poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu.Unveiling the motion poster as the movie's first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience.Presented by T-Series, the film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj who has assisted his father, Vishal on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.'Kuttey' is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. (ANI)