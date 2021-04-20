Radhika Madan celebrates Ashtmi at home in Delhi after years

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She uploaded a picture on Tuesday to inform that she is celebrating the festival of Ashtmi with family after years.

the actress uploaded a picture holding poori-chana on Instagram with the caption: "Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don't know how many years. #countingtheBlessing,"