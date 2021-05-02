Radhika Madan expresses gratitude for birthday wishes, prays for nation amid pandemic

The 'Angrezi Medium' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her, expressing thankfulness for the little things that we usually take for granted.In the caption, she wrote, "I know our lives are upside down and I'm just thankful that this birthday came with a lot of realizations and Gratitude of the things we take for granted."She further added, "Thankyou so much for taking out time and sending so much love and blessings across. Agar is saal kuch maanga hai toh bas aap sab ke liye dua.."Celebrating her second birthday amidst the pandemic, Radhika flew to her hometown before the lockdown to spend time with her family in the hour of need.As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries, and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.On the work front, Radhika, who has worked in films like, 'Pataakha' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' has exhibited versatility with remarkable performances in diverse characters.Owing to the pandemic, while the shoots of her upcoming projects are halted, the actress has interesting work lined up for the future including 'Shiddat' and two shows on an OTT platform. (ANI)