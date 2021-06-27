Radhika Madan expresses gratitude for phenomenal response of 'Ray' with heartwarming post

Madan, who is currently striding high on the rave reviews for her remarkable performance, took to her Instagram handle and shared a few on and off-screen pictures from 'Spotlight'In the caption, she wrote, "Thankyou so much everyone for such an overwhelming response and the love you have given to DIDI! @vasanbala - ye ungli uthaate hai sab chitt ho jaate hai... Thankyou for trusting me and taking me on this mad mad ride! I love you."She further added, "@harshvarrdhankapoor for being the best 'Artist'. And my Mard family @eshtylist @prernasaigal @shrutikarokade. Till we meet again."'Ray', which is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Raya has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. It also features Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic 'Feluda' series, Satyajit, along with being an ace filmmaker is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.Slipping into the character of a godmother, Madan is being touted as the show stealer for her performance with critics and the audience hailing her act.'Spotlight' marked Madan's second collaboration with Bala, the duo earlier collaborated for 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' that garnered international acclaim for its unique, quirky concept and impressive performances.With an interesting lineup of projects to look at, she will be next seen in 'Feels like Ishq', another anthology by Netflix and her upcoming film 'Shiddat' amongst many other projects. (ANI)