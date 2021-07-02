Radhika Madan opens up on her 'Feels Like Ishq' role

Radhika essays Avni in director Ruchir Arun's segment of the anthology, titled "Save The Da(y)te". she features opposite Amol Parashar.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan, who will be seen in the upcoming romantic anthology "Feels Like Ishq", says her character Avni is a modern-day Geet, referring to Kareena Kapoor's character in the 2007 hit "Jab We Met".

"I think the best way to describe Avni would be a modern-day Geet. You know, a social media era Geet, a Gen-Z Geet, where you have influencers. And she's really vibrant. She's really quirky," Radhika said.

She added: "She knows how to get things done. She has her own ways. She's fun and she's funny. I love her. So, I connected with Avni straightaway, and, yeah, I'm excited to play her."

"Feels Like Ishq" brings together six directors -- Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.

The anthology stars Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur in leading roles.

"Feels Like Ishq" will stream on Netflix on July 23.

