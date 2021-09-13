Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal's 'Shiddat' to release digitally on Oct 1

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The trailer of Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's upcoming romantic film 'Shiddat' released on Monday. The film will release digitally on October 1. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika uploaded the trailer of the film on her Instagram account and captioned it as: "Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar."