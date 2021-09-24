Radhika Madan: When we see a love story it just feels like home

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Radhika Madan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film 'Shiddat'. The actress has talked about what makes a love story a popular genre universally.

"Somewhere down the lane we love Love and that is something we all connect to and we all want in our life. The reason we do our job is because we are finding love in that," Radhika in a candid chat told IANS.