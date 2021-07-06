Radhika produces a web show 'Irai' with Sarathkumar

Yes, their new web show is a crime thriller Irai featuring Radhika's husband and veteran actor Sarathkumar in the lead. Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam and Kadaram Kondan fame is directing the show and Ghibran is scoring the music.

Yuvraj is cranking the camera for Irai while Stunt Silva is taking care of the action department.

The shoot of the show commenced yesterday with 75 junior artists following all necessary precautionary measures.

"We at Radaan, have always believed that family audiences are the superpowers that support and contribute towards the success of content made by our production house across various platforms. This has continuously urged us in catering to the tastes of different generations. Happily, we have always experienced their unconditional support and love. Significantly, our maiden production in the OTT platform Irai (PREY) will have all elements that engross the family audiences. Despite crime thriller as its core genre, the show will encapsulate the essence of family, sentiments, and relationships. I am extremely happy that Sarathkumar is venturing into the world of OTT through our production house. Rajesh M Selva has proved his proficiency in making top-notch thrillers that garnered groovy responses among the universal crowds. We are confident that his Midas-touch will add more intensity to Irai", said Radhika in her official statement.