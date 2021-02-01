Radikaa and KGF Ram on board for Arun Vijay- Hari film!

After signing Prakash Raj, the filmmaker has signed veteran actress Radikaa to play an important role in the film. Radikaa had previously acted in Hari's Poojai. KGF villain Ramachandra Raju is also a part of the yet-untitled film.

It looks like director Hari wants all his favorite actors in his next film with his brother-in-law Arun Vijay.

Besides these actors, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Arun Vijay's romantic interest in the film and comedian Yogi Babu takes care of the comedy track.

To be produced by Drumstick Productions, GV Prakash Kumar is likely to compose the music for this commercial action entertainer.

The makers are planning to begin the shoot by the second or third week of this month. The film is likely to be shot in Karaikudi, Tuticorin, Madurai, and Chennai.

