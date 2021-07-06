Raftaar, Darshan Raval open up about raising funds through closet sale to help people amid pandemic

The proceeds from the sale, conducted through Dolce Vee, a platform that conducts charity sales of preloved fashion, will be donated to SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society), a leading non-profit organisation that specialises in building community resilience against disasters and is actively responding to the COVID-19 emergency.Speaking about the initiative, Raftaar said, "I'm grateful to extend a helping hand through this initiative. The need of the hour is to stand together in this fight against the pandemic and I hope this small effort will make an impact in some way to the lives of those in need, and instill hope for a better and brighter tomorrow."Singer Darshan Rawal also expressed his views on being a part of the initiative."In recent times, it has been devastating to witness despair across the country. It's our responsibility as citizens to give back to the underprivileged who've been adversely affected by the pandemic," he said."MTV No Fever Sale gives us a chance to support our country as well as advocate for the raging concern on sustainable fashion! Needless to say, I'm grateful to be part of this heartwarming initiative," he added.Actor Varun Sood, who recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', also opened up about the noble cause."While the battle against the pandemic is far from over, the least we can do is provide relief in some form or the other to those who have been adversely affected by the virus outbreak," Varun said."I'm humbled to be associated with an amazing initiative like MTV No Fever Sale that allows all of us to come forward and help the ones who are in dire need," he added.Other celebrities such as Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone, Sushant Divgikar, Terence Lewis, Divya Agarwal, and VJ Gaelyn have also come forward to donate clothes, accessories, and memorable items owned by them for their fans to get a chance to shop for the noble cause. (ANI)