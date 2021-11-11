Raftaar out with new party song 'Ghana Kasoota'

The track was launched amidst a massive fanfare across the globe, as Raftaar and Surbhi went live on the release countdown.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) After making the audience laugh with his comic skills on 'One Mic Stand 2', Raftaar has now dropped his dance number titled 'Ghana Kasoota' where he has featured alongside Surbhi Jyoti.

'Ghana Kasoota', which means 'Totally Awesome', is an upbeat track that blends contemporary hip hop beats and the desi flavour packed with the voices of Raftaar and Rashmeet Kaur.

Talking about the song, Raftaar says, "The last two years have been quite taxing and trying for most people and with the onset of year-end festivities this month, I wanted to put out a track that is more celebratory and entertaining in spirit. 'Ghana Kasoota' is about waking up each day and feeling good about yourself irrespective of your circumstances."

"This song is all about letting your inner child free, grabbing your favourite dancing shoes and setting the floor on fire and it's been a while since humankind has done that!" he adds.

Rashmeet Kaur explains the mood of the song, as she says, "'Ghana Kasoota' is a no-brainer fun party song that represents the no-fuss attitude of the millennials and how they live each day for what it is. If at some point of time, you feel like you are losing that swag from your life, you need to add this track to your playlist and it will certainly help you get the groove back."

The song has been released via Sony Music and is available on all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/kr