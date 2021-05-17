Raghav Juyal appeals for international donations for Uttarakhand

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been actively campaigning on Instagram for international donations for the state.

"Guys We can also receive international donations! Please Donate!! Please Help #PLEASEHELPUTTARAKHAND. Please Donate. -- Raghav Juyal & Friends," wrote Raghav, in one of his many posts along with a G pay number.