Raghav Juyal: I don't take things seriously

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal has opened up about his journey from a reality show to Bollywood. He says he loves what he does and makes things playful because he does not like being too serious.

"The journey is on right now. As an actor I am very initial and I am doing a lot of things. As a host, it has been several years for me but I am enjoying the process and the journey. I love what I do and I make it playful. I think that is the best part about me. I don't stay serious much. I don't take things seriously," Raghav told IANS.