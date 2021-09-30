Raghav Juyal shines a light on his dark character in 'Hasal'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is all set to play a dark character in the upcoming film 'Hasal' where he features alongside Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey.

Talking about his role in the film, Raghav said: "This is something I have never played before. You have seen me in different roles but this time it will be surprising, as I'm playing a dark character. I think the film will keep you at the edge of your seat with full of roller coaster ride, suspense and thrill."