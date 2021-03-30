Raghav Tiwari drew inspiration from Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' act for eunuch role

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Raghav Tiwari, who plays the protagonist in the TV show "Humari Wali Good News", will soon be seen as a eunuch.
The actor says he has taken inspiration from Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan for the sequence.
"I have taken inspiration from stars Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar. I have watched Chachi 420 and Laxmii several times before shooting," he says.
The actor adds that this is the first time he is playing such a role.
"It's for the first time that I'm putting on make-up, wearing a saree. It was really exciting to disguising myself as ‘kinnar'," he says.
Talking about the experience of playing a eunuch on screen, Raghav says: "It was tough but an amazing experience. Learning to act like a eunuch or carrying the body language, speaking softly like them is a big deal. But as an actor, I enjoyed learning something new. And I'm waiting for the episode to air and get feedback from my audience."
Raghav has been part of films such as Ranthambore, The Pushkar Lodge and Mary Kom.
