Raghav Tiwari drew inspiration from Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' act for eunuch role

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Raghav Tiwari, who plays the protagonist in the TV show "Humari Wali Good News", will soon be seen as a eunuch.

The actor says he has taken inspiration from Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan for the sequence.

"I have taken inspiration from stars Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar. I have watched Chachi 420 and Laxmii several times before shooting," he says.