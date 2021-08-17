Raghav Tiwari gives farewell to his onscreen character

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Raghav Tiwari, seen as the protagonist 'Aditya' in the television show 'Hamari Wali Good News', recalls a few things that he imbibed from his onscreen character. He also bids adieu to his role in the daily soap as it went off air recently. He was among the main leads.

Sharing about his role in the show, he said: "Playing 'Aditya' was challenging for me. For every shade I had to sketch a graph. I did some method acting practices to make the transition acceptable. It was a hell of a ride and I'm thankful to all my viewers for appreciating my work and helping me move on. I am sad but yet sure for a new journey while giving my farewell to my character 'Adi'. It was a rollercoaster indeed."